Apologise to people, then stage dharna: Venkat to KTR

NALGONDA: Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Monday said that BRS working president KT Rama Rao should stage a dharna at the district headquarters only after apologising to the people of Nalgonda district.

The minister was speaking to reporters after participating in development programmes in various villages of Nalgonda Assembly constituency.

Alleging that the previous BRS government failed to complete pending projects in the district, he said that the BRS planned the protest in an attempt to divert the attention of the people from cases registered against Rama Rao.

The people of Telangana don’t trust the BRS and they do not believe in its cheap politics. “The BRS regime left the state in Rs 7 lakh crore debt. The Congress government is now paying interest on loans taken by the previous government,” he alleged.