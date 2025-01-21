Bhatti asks Kishan to get Central nod for projects worth Rs 1.63L cr

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday urged Union Minister G Kishan Reddy to secure the Union government’s assistance for various projects worth Rs 1.63 lakh crore undertaken by the state government.

He met Kishan on the sidelines of the third National Mining Ministers’ Conference at Konark in Odisha and submitted a copy of his representation. Vikramarka requested Kishan to pursue approvals for the Regional Ring Road and radial roads connecting the ORR to the RRR with the ministries concerned.

The deputy chief minister also sought assistance for the Metro Phase-II, Musi Riverfront Development Project, Godavari-Musi linking, a sewerage master plan for Hyderabad, the Warangal underground drainage system, and the construction of a greenfield highway from Bandar Port to the proposed dry port on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

He urged Kishan to allocate all Godavari valley coal blocks in Telangana to Singareni under the MMDR Act, 1957.

Vikramarka also requested Kishan’s intervention to include Telangana as a prospective state under the India Semiconductor Mission. Highlighting Hyderabad’s supportive ecosystem, skilled workforce, and government commitment to developing infrastructure, he stressed that the city was well-suited to host semiconductor projects.