Eatala slaps realtor for grabbing lands of the poor

Rajender’s actions came after complaints from local residents about “land sharks who were resorting to criminal intimidation to encroach upon their lands”.

Later addressing the media, Rajender justified his actions, citing the “failure” of law enforcement agencies in protecting landowners.

“When police and revenue institutions failed to protect Dharma, as an elected people’s representative, I gave punishment (to the wrongdoers),” Rajender said, emphasising that he had done nothing wrong and that people will rise up when legal authorities fail to act.

The dispute dates back to 1985, when a 149-acre land was converted into a layout and sold to 2,076 buyers. Several of these buyers went on to build homes, often relying on bank loans.

However, in 2006, a real estate businessman allegedly used illegal methods to convert the land back into agricultural status and secure ownership documents.

Despite successive court rulings favouring the original residents, the businessman allegedly started intimidating locals to grab a portion of the land.