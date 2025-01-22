Lagcherla case: Four farmers get conditional bail

Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court has directed the superintendent of Sangareddy Central Prison to release four farmers — Mudavath Ramesh, Mudavath Gopal Naik, Mythari Madharaiah and Pathlavath Mangya Naik, who were arrested after an alleged attack on officials in Lagcherla, on executing personal bonds of `25,000 each. The matter has been adjourned to February 12 to allow the public prosecutor to file a counter.

The four farmers filed a petition seeking bail and suspension of the remand order dated January 9.

The farmers contended that the FIRs were related to the same incident as mentioned in the FIR No 153, for which they were already arrested on November 16, 2024, and subsequently granted bail on January 8, 2025. In November 2024, the high court quashed the proceedings in FIR Nos. 154 and 155 of 2024, allowing the investigating officer to integrate statements from these cases into FIR No 153 of 2024.

Despite this, the petitioners allege that they were re-implicated based on their earlier confession statements. Considering the lack of specific allegations and the overlapping nature of the cases, the court directed their conditional release pending further examination of the matter.