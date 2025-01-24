Name missing in beneficiary list of welfare schemes, Telangana farmer attempts suicide

MULUGU: Upset over his name missing from the beneficiary list for welfare schemes, a farmer attempted suicide by consuming pesticide at a gram sabha on Thursday.

According to sources, the farmer, K Nageshwar Rao, a resident of Buttaigudem village in Kannaigudem mandal, was depressed over not finding his name on the eligibility list for welfare schemes. He was carrying a pesticide bottle on his person and consumed it during the programme.

Seeing the suicide attempt, officials and other staff rushed him to the Eturnagaram Community Health Centre (CHC). Speaking to the mediapersons, Eturunagaram CHC Civil Assistant Surgeon (CAS) Dr Ch Kalyan Kumar said Nageshwar was admitted while he was in a semiconscious stage but had stable vitals. He was shifted to the Mulugu District Government Hospital soon after. “We will better understand his condition after observing him for 24 hours,” he added.

Kannaigudem Sub-inspector (SI) E Venkatesh said no complaint has been lodged due to which no case has been registered.

Nageshwar is in stable condition and under treatment at the district hospital, he said, adding that the police are carrying out an inquiry in the village.