New energy policy will help in attracting investments: Dy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that the new energy policy would help in attracting investments to the state.

Addressing a meeting after unveiling the Telangana State Power Engineers’ Association diary here on Thursday, the deputy CM said that the new energy policy was prepared after taking the opinions of all the stakeholders.

He recalled that the state government paid Rs 12,486 crore towards free power to agriculture in the last one year. The government spent Rs 1,538 crore for free power to domestic consumers up to 200 unit under Gruha Jyothi scheme and Rs 199 crore towards free power to educational institutions, he said.

Vikramarka also said that the government wants that the energy department to be financially sound and that was the reason subsidy amounts were being paid to the Discoms every month.

Meanwhile, the deputy CM said that the government was ready to resolve all the problems of the employees. “The union leaders should discuss their problems with the management and resolve them amicably,” Bhatti added.

Energy secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Transco CMD Krishna Bhaskar, Association president P Rathnakar Rao, secretary general P Sadanandam and others were present on the occasion.