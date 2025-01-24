Tension in Telangana's Patancheru as Congress workers ransack MLA’s office

SANGAREDDY: Tension prevailed in Patancheru on Thursday when supporters of Congress leader Kata Srinivas staged a protest against MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy, who joined the ruling party from the BRS after 2023 Assembly elections.

The protesters, all Congress workers from Bollaram, Jinnaram, Kollur and Tellapur, were said to be upset by the “attitude” of Mahipal Reddy.

They staged a rasta roko, bringing traffic to a standstill. They also ransacked Mahipal Reddy’s office.

They even tried to burn an effigy of the MLA and when police prevented them from doing so, they got into a heated argument with the police personnel. The Congress cadre were also reportedly upset as a photo of BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, and not that of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, was on display at the MLA’s office.

After replacing former CM photo with the present CM, they accused Mahipal Reddy of ignoring the “original” Congress workers and giving priority to those who joined the party from the BRS.

Patancheru Circle Inspector Vinayak Reddy said that cases have been registered against 20 persons, including Chandra Reddy, Srinivas Reddy and Vithal Goud.

Mahipal Reddy, meanwhile, said that he will also complain to the TPCC against Kata Srinivas and his supporters.