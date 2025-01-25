Revanth’s silence on Andhra’s illegal projects is his ‘guru dakshina’ to CM Chandrababu Naidu: Harish Rao

HYDERABAD: Expressing dismay over the state government maintaining “silence” on the proposed Godavari-Banakacherla project of Andhra Pradesh, BRS MLA and former minister T Harish Rao wondered if Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was offering “guru dakshina” to neighbouring state’s CM N Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Harish Rao alleged that gross injustice was being done to Telangana in river water sharing under the Congress rule due to “lethargic” attitude of Revanth Reddy, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy and the officials of the irrigation department.

The legislator from Siddipet said that the government of Andhra Pradesh was trying to divert Godavari waters, and AP and Karnataka were constructing new projects on Tungabhadra.

“Andhra Pradesh has already increased the Polavaram right canal capacity by three times. It is now trying to divert 200 tmcft water to Penna basin through proposed Banakacherla project,” he said.

Stating that AP did not take required permissions for execute Banakacherla project, he said: “The Revanth Reddy government failed to respond. Andhra Pradesh had written a letter to the Centre seeking Rs 40,000 crore assistance for the construction of new projects. The Union government has also assured to provide ADB loans for the same. The state government should have asked the Centre as to why it was supporting the illegal irrigation projects of AP.”

“On the other hand, Telangana projects the Sita Rama, Sammakka Sagar, Kaleshwaram third tmcft works and Wardha are still pending. The state government failed to get the clearance from the Centre,” he added.

Harish Rao also objected to the appointment of Adityanath Das, who “acted against the interests of Telangana” when he was the chief secretary of AP, as irrigation advisor.

Asking the government to initiate measures to halt the construction of illegal projects by Andhra Pradesh and to get a fair share in river waters as per the catchment areas. He also wanted the government to write to the Centre against AP projects and take legal recourse if needed.