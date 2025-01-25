Telangana Education Commission submits draft bill on fee cap in private schools

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Education Commission (TEC) on Friday submitted a draft bill for the regulation of fees in private schools to monitor admission fees charged by unaided schools.

The commission, led by Akunuri Murali, IAS (Retd), Chairperson of TEC, and commission members Prof P L Vishweshwara Rao, Dr Charakonda Venkatesh, and Jyotsna Shiva Reddy, submitted the draft bill to the Telangana Private Unaided School Fee Regulatory and Monitoring Commission.

TEC drafted the bill after detailed discussions and meetings with various stakeholders, such as parents, teachers, private-aided and unaided school managements, and civil societies.

The commission has proposed various categories of private unaided schools in a scientific manner, depending on location, land, infrastructure, teachers, extra-curricular activities, library facilities and laboratory facilities. Based on this, fee regulation will be implemented.