Telangana HC halts KPHB plots sale, auction process

HYDERABAD: Justic e T Vinod Kumar of the Telangana High Court directed the Telangana Housing Board and other authorities concerned to refrain from finalising the sale or declaring successful bidders in the auction of plots in Phase-XV of the Kukatpally Housing Board (KPHB).

Justice Vinod Kumar was hearing a writ petition filed by M/s Phase-XV, KPHB Sri Venkata Ramana Colony Welfare Association, seeking suspension of a notification dated January 10, 2025, issued by the executive engineer (Housing), Western Division, Telangana Housing Board, announcing the auction of plots.

Justice Vinod Kumar initially instructed counsel for the Housing Board to halt the auction process and adjourned the matter. State Advocate General A Sudarshan Reddy argued that, in line with established guidelines, 10% of vacant plots had already been handed over to the GHMC.

The remaining plots being auctioned were stray pieces of land ranging in size from 30 square yards to 272 square yards, scattered across various parts of the layout.

The court observed that the plots in question were not clearly numbered in the approved plan and their auction appeared to violate GO No. 6 issued by the Housing department.