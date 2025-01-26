36-year-old held for killing live-in partner in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Shadnagar police on Saturday arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly murdering a woman in a lodge on January 20. The accused, Andri Devadas from Kurnool district, is a habitual offender and lived in a live-in relationship with the deceased for a few days.

He killed her after she demanded that he marry her and threatened to file a police complaint if he continued to exploit her physically.

Under the pretext of discussing the matter, Devadas called her to the lodge and murdered her. A pair of gold earrings (3 tolas), silver anklets (4 tolas), a two-wheeler and a mobile phone were recovered from the accused.

A case has already been registered under BNS Sections 103 and 303(2) at Shadnagar police station.

In December 2023, he had developed a relationship with another woman from Kurnool. When her husband objected, the accused attempted to murder him with a knife. He was arrested and sent to Kurnool jail.