Telangana HC to GHMC: Don’t cite locals’ resistance to evade responsibility

Finding fault with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) authorities for not complying with court’s earlier orders on expanding the drainage system, Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court observed that the civic body cannot evade its responsibilities by citing resistance from local communities.

The judge was hearing a contempt petition filed by O Ramesh, a resident of Ananthasaraswati Nagar in Malkajgiri, alleging that the GHMC officials fails to follow the court orders.

In July 2022, the petitioner approached the high court after repeated requests to the Corporation for resolving the drainage issues fell on deaf ears. He highlighted the recurring issue of floodwater entering homes during the rainy season, causing significant damage to properties.

During initial hearings, the GHMC admitted that the existing drainage system was insufficient to handle floodwater from the nearby RK Puram area.

Justice Lakshman then directed the municipality to take necessary action, including expanding the drainage system, and set a five-month deadline for completion of the work. However, in June 2023, Ramesh filed a contempt petition, alleging that the construction work remained incomplete even after two years.

While hearing the contempt petition, Justice Lakshman criticised the authorities for halting the project midway due to objections raised by a few residents. The judge directed them to resolve the objections raised by residents and expedite the drainage construction, adjourned matter to January 31 for further hearing.