BJP trying to replace Constitution: TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud

HYDERABAD: Claiming that the BJP was trying to replace the Constitution of India with Manusmriti, TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Sunday said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah insulting Dr BR Ambedkar in Parliament was part of the saffron party’s agenda. The Congress will nullify any attempts by the BJP to destroy the Constitution, he added.

These remarks were made after the TPCC chief unfurled the national flag at Gandhi Bhavan. He also flagged off a “Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan” rally organised by Seva Dal state chairman Jithender Middela. The TPCC chief said the Congress was governing the state by following the Constitution and gaining the respect of the people.

Later in the day, Mahesh Kumar, who is also an MLC, launched four welfare schemes — Rythu Bharosa, Indiramma housing, ration cards and Indiramma Atmeeya Bharosa — at Shadnagar. He said development and welfare are two eyes for Congress.