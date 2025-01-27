Centre conspiring to take control of universities: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Opposing the new draft regulations of the University Grants Commission (UGC) for appointment of vice-chancellors and filling academic and non-academic posts, Chief Minister

A Revanth Reddy alleged that the Union government was conspiring to take control of universities, thereby depriving the states of their rights.

The chief minister unveiled the statue of BR Ambedkar on the premises of BR Ambedkar Open University in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, he said: “If the Centre takes control, the universities will become platforms for vicious and venomous propaganda unleashed by certain forces.”

Demanding that the Union government withdraw the decision with immediate effect, Revanth said that his party will not hesitate to stage protests if the Centre fails to do so.

Stating that changing the UGC rules will be a blatant attack on the Constitution, he said: “This is a cultural attack on the states. Such actions by the Union government are highly condemnable and it leads to unwanted controversies. Encroaching on the states’ powers by the Centre is an attack on state governments. We are not ready to give up our rights.”

“States will remain mere tax collectors if the Centre grabs powers of state governments one by one. It is unfortunate that the country is currently witnessing a heated debate on protecting the Indian Constitution,” he added.