Centre conspiring to take control of universities: CM Revanth Reddy
HYDERABAD: Opposing the new draft regulations of the University Grants Commission (UGC) for appointment of vice-chancellors and filling academic and non-academic posts, Chief Minister
A Revanth Reddy alleged that the Union government was conspiring to take control of universities, thereby depriving the states of their rights.
The chief minister unveiled the statue of BR Ambedkar on the premises of BR Ambedkar Open University in Hyderabad on Sunday.
Addressing the gathering, he said: “If the Centre takes control, the universities will become platforms for vicious and venomous propaganda unleashed by certain forces.”
Demanding that the Union government withdraw the decision with immediate effect, Revanth said that his party will not hesitate to stage protests if the Centre fails to do so.
Stating that changing the UGC rules will be a blatant attack on the Constitution, he said: “This is a cultural attack on the states. Such actions by the Union government are highly condemnable and it leads to unwanted controversies. Encroaching on the states’ powers by the Centre is an attack on state governments. We are not ready to give up our rights.”
“States will remain mere tax collectors if the Centre grabs powers of state governments one by one. It is unfortunate that the country is currently witnessing a heated debate on protecting the Indian Constitution,” he added.
‘Govt planning to raise professors’ retirement age’
Crediting the universities for helping in resolving problems being faced by society, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said: “The rulers have no right to deny people’s right to education. Our government is taking steps to streamline the Education sector, which was neglected in the past.” “Vice-chancellors have already been appointed to strengthen the universities in line with the aspirations of Telangana people. A famous academician from the Dalit community has been appointed as vice-chancellor of Osmania University after 100 years,” he added. Revanth also revealed that the state government was mulling the idea of increasing the retirement age of professors from 60 to 65 years.