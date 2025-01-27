Telangana government releases Rs 9 crore for kin of 141 ryots who died by suicide

HYDERABAD: The state government has released Rs 9.98 crore for payment of compensation for the families of 141 farmers who died by suicide. The government recently issued a GO in this regard.

The authorities had rejected the compensation demand during the tenure of the previous government without establishing the reasons for the deaths of farmers, forcing farmers’ right activists to take up legal battle.

Rythu Swarajya Vedika leader B Kondal Reddy filed a PIL in the high court requesting that the authorities be directed to constitute a three-member committee for verification of claims of the dependents of the victims and pay Rs 6 lakh each as per GO MS 173 (Revenue) dated September 22, 2015. He also requested the court to make arrangements for the verification of claims.

Kondal Reddy told TNIE that a majority of the suicides occurred between 2014 and 2016.