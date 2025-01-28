TSRTC employees warn of indefinite strike from Feb 9 if long-pending demands are not met

HYDERABAD: The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) on Monday served a strike notice to the RTC management, warning of an indefinite strike from February 9 if the state government fails to resolve long-pending demands.
M Thomas Reddy, general secretary of the Telangana RTC Mazdoor Union, told TNIE, “TGSRTC employees are demanding answers — why hasn’t the merger been finalised despite the Bill’s passage? We have submitted countless representations but received only hollow assurances. It is time the government takes steps to implement the promises.”
Key demands
Immediate merger of RTC with the government as per the TSRTC (Absorption of Employees into Government Service) Bill, 2023, passed by the Assembly in August 2023 but yet to be implemented.
Payment of two pending Pay Revision Commissions (PRCs) with arrears dating back to 2021.
Release of PF dues owed to employees and retirees.
Halt to privatisation of electric buses, which unions claim jeopardises jobs as private operators allegedly pocket government subsidies.
Staff recruitment to alleviate overburdened workers forced into 14–16 hour shifts.
Delayed promotions and payment of gratuities pending since September 2023 for retirees.