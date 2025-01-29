Policy to promote greenery on the anvil: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Asserting that the ultimate goal of his government was to promote Telangana as a region rich in natural forests, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday revealed that a policy to encourage every student to plant and protect a sapling in the name of his or her mother was on the anvil.
“The government will soon roll out a Tourism Policy for Telangana,” the chief minister said, speaking after inaugurating Experium Park, an eco-park developed by Unique Trees, a private firm, at Proddatur village in Rangareddy district.
Addressing the gathering, he said that due to a lack of focus on temple, eco, and health tourism by previous governments, Telangana was left lagging in these sectors. “I am very much delighted to launch such a beautiful eco-tourism park here. The state government has been further developing the IT and pharma sectors. Now, we need to promote temple, health, and eco-tourism in the state,” the chief minister stated.
“Apart from giving a special identity to the state, temples and eco-tourism will also help generate more revenue. We go to other states to visit temples and experience forests there. Why can’t we develop them in our state?” he wondered.
Asserting that his government was committed to the development of temples and eco-tourism, Revanth added: “Telangana is blessed with wonderful temples like The Ramappa Temple and the Thousand Pillar Temple. The Nallamala forest and Mallela Tirtham are also located in our state.”
He said that the Vikarabad forest has its own identity and abundant natural resources. “The government will develop the Vikarabad area as an ecotourism centre,” he disclosed. The chief minister hailed Experium, saying that developing such an eco-tourism park was commendable. “This will be a wonderful tourist destination,” he added.
Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, Congress MLAs Malreddy Ranga Reddy and Kale Yadaiah, MPs M Anil Kumar Yadav and CM Ramesh, actor and others were present.