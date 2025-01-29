Policy to promote greenery on the anvil: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Asserting that the ultimate goal of his government was to promote Telangana as a region rich in natural forests, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday revealed that a policy to encourage every student to plant and protect a sapling in the name of his or her mother was on the anvil.

“The government will soon roll out a Tourism Policy for Telangana,” the chief minister said, speaking after inaugurating Experium Park, an eco-park developed by Unique Trees, a private firm, at Proddatur village in Rangareddy district.

Addressing the gathering, he said that due to a lack of focus on temple, eco, and health tourism by previous governments, Telangana was left lagging in these sectors. “I am very much delighted to launch such a beautiful eco-tourism park here. The state government has been further developing the IT and pharma sectors. Now, we need to promote temple, health, and eco-tourism in the state,” the chief minister stated.