Wealth distribution is key to a better future: Telangana Dy CM Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Asserting that wealth should be in the hands of people and not concentrated in the hands of a few corporates, as it would pose a threat to democracy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday stated that he believes in the Nehruvian Economy—a mixed socialist and investor-centric economy—to create wealth.

In conversation with TNIE’s Editor Santwana Bhattacharya on the theme “Building the Future: How Telangana is Educating Its Next Generation” as part of the ThinkEdu Conclave 2025 in Chennai, Vikramarka said, “Unless you create infrastructure and investment, you cannot generate wealth. If you cannot generate wealth, you cannot do welfare.”

He spoke of improving the quality of state-run schools and the planning involved in creating educational infrastructure like the Young India Skill University and Young India Integrated Residential School, with an outlay of Rs 200 crore for each school building.

“While we were designing the residential schools, the chief minister told me that we must see to it that our students do not feel like they are missing something, not even entertainment. There will be a theatre, an open auditorium, where movies can be played once every 15 days, so no child misses their home.”

Pointing out that the state government has allocated Rs 21,000 crore for education, Vikramarka said that he feels it is not sufficient and needs to be increased.