Telangana HC dismisses EWS appeal over missing I&A certificate

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday dismissed a writ appeal filed by T Thirupathi, ruling that eligibility for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category was determined only when the Income and Asset (I&A) certificate for the relevant financial year was produced.

In this case, the appellant failed to furnish the required certificate for the financial year 2021–22. The appeal sought to modify an interlocutory order dated November 19, 2024, in WP of 2024, wherein a single judge of the high court issued notice before admission and ordered that any selection for the post of Hostel Welfare Officer Grade-II under Notification No.25 of 2022 issued by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) would be subject to the outcome of the writ petition.

The TSPSC issued a notification on December 23, 2022, for filling various posts in the Tribal Welfare department. Thirupathi applied for the position on January 26, 2023. After scrutiny, he was issued a hall ticket and appeared for the written test on June 28, 2024, scoring 193.19 marks. As per the notification, a 10% reservation for EWS candidates was provided under GO Ms. No. 65, dated May 19, 2021. Further, it mandated that candidates must submit an I&A certificate issued by a competent authority. The appellant, however, was unable to obtain the EWS certificate for the financial year 2021-22.