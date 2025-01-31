Sridhar Babu hits back at BRS, defends investment agreements at Davos

KARIMNAGAR: Hitting back at the Opposition BRS for questioning the investment agreements reached with various companies at the Davos World Economic Forum meetings, IT & Industries Minister

D Sridhar Babu said that the main objective of the state government is to develop Telangana and find employment for its youth.

Speaking to the media, along with Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, here on Thursday, he said: “The government aims to work for betterment of Telangana. We want to provide jobs for our youth. That’s the main objective behind the government signing these agreements with IT companies in Davos.”

Finding fault with BRS working president KT Rama Rao for criticising the government over the investments, he said: “KTR is making baseless allegations. The MoUs we signed previously are already bearing fruit. Around 17 companies have already started establishing their units.” The ministers inaugurated Tek Genie Services, a skill development company, at IT Tower in Karimnagar. They appreciated firm’s MD K Shyam, who returned from the US, for establishing the company, which will provide jobs to local youth.