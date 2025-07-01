Telangana government slammed for delay in framing fire service rules

The Telangana High Court has strongly criticised the state government and the chief secretary for their prolonged delay in framing the Telangana State Fire Service Subordinate Service Rules.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the government’s inaction, the division bench comprising Justices P Sam Koshy and Nandikonda Narsing Rao issued a stern warning that the chief secretary must appear before the court on July 16 if the rules are not finalised by then.

The court was hearing petitions concerning the failure of the government in framing new rules, despite the Andhra Pradesh Fire Service Subordinate Service Rules under GO 568, dated November 24, 1992, being outdated and unenforceable.

Petitioners argued that the old rules were no longer applicable due to numerous outdated provisions and the absence of a General Clauses Act in Telangana.

The court noted that for the past four months, it had repeatedly asked government counsels to submit the current status of the rule-making process. In April, the court had given a final deadline of June 16, but the authorities failed to comply, prompting the bench to question the seriousness of the government’s commitment.