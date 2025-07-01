Telangana rejects plea of UG, PG colleges to hike fee

HYDERABAD: The Higher Education department on Monday announced that the existing fee structure for higher education courses in private unaided institutions will remain unchanged for the academic year 2025–26.

According to an order issued by Education Secretary Yogita Rana, the fee structure recommended by the Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC) for the block period 2022–25 will continue. This applies to courses including BE/B.Tech, ME/M.Tech, B.Arch., M.Arch., B.Pharmacy, M.Pharmacy, Pharm.D, Pharm.D (PB), MBA, MCA, MBA (integrated), and B.Vocational courses.

The department stated that proposals made by private colleges during a meeting with TAFRC on June 18 did not align with parameters and conditions laid out in Supreme Court and High Court orders.

The order also noted that the government may appoint a committee to review the existing fee fixation parameters and suggest revisions for private unaided professional colleges.

Until such a review is undertaken, the current structure will remain in effect.