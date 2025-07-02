Management knew about outdated machinery, alleges plaint; case booked

HYDERABAD: The son of a worker, Venkat Jagan Mohan, killed in the explosion at Sigachi Chemical Industry at Pashamylaram Industrial Area, lodged a complaint with BDL Bhanoor police alleging that despite repeated warnings from its employees about outdated machinery and the potential risk of a major accident, the company management ignored the concerns, ultimately leading to the fatal explosion on Monday.

Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 110 (attempting to commit culpable homicide) and 117 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

‘Warnings ignored’

Sai Yashwanth Rajanala, the complainant, stated that employees of this particular Sigachi unit had repeatedly alerted the management about the deteriorating condition of the machinery.

They expressed serious concerns that continued operation of the outdated equipment could pose a significant threat to both life and property.

“However, the management turned a deaf ear to the workers’ warnings and continued operating with old machinery, which ultimately led to the explosion,” the complaint said.

Police have taken up the investigation and are examining the allegations, along with statements from other workers and technical experts.