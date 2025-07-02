Minister Kishan calls for inspection of all Sigachi factories across India

SANGAREDDY: Calling the explosion at the Sigachi chemical factory “most unfortunate”, Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday demanded immediate inspections of the company’s other units across the country. He also assured those affected by the tragedy of full support.

Kishan visited the accident site and interacted with survivors and relatives of the victims. “So far, 36 bodies have been recovered and 16 people are still missing,” he said, recalling a previous incident in which 11 workers were electrocuted at another factory. “There is an urgent need to form a committee to ensure such incidents do not recur.”

The Union minister questioned whether safety inspections were being carried out properly or had become a mere formality. He also demanded strict action against those responsible for the negligence.

The senior BJP leader said the saffron party stood with the victims and would help send bodies or survivors back to their native places if requested. He also suggested deploying sniffer dogs to check if anyone was still trapped under the debris.

Kavitha blames govt for negligence

BRS MLC K Kavitha visited the Patancheru hospital, where the injured are being treated. Blaming government negligence for the blast, she demanded `1 crore compensation for the family of each deceased worker.