BRS leaders KTR, Kavitha, Santosh Kumar named in remand report linked to TV anchor’s death

HYDERABAD: The names of BRS working president KT Rama Rao, MLC K Kavitha and former MP Santosh Kumar were mentioned in the remand report of Purna Chander Badawath in a case related to alleged false promise to marry a woman and abetment of suicide of TV anchor Swetcha Votarkar.

On June 28, police had initially registered a case against Purna Chander under Sections 69 and 108 of the BNS after the Telugu news channel anchor allegedly died by suicide at her residence on June 27. Later, based on the statements of the deceased’s daughter, a minor girl, the police had registered a POCSO case against him.

Police in their remand report told the court that the investigation revealed that the accused, with mala fide intent, took advantage of the vulnerable situation of the deceased, cheated her with false promises of marriage and taking care of her child, and maintained a physical relationship with her for about four years.

“He also introduced her to his friends, office staff as well as eminent figures like Santosh Kumar, KTR and Kalvakuntla Kavitha and others,” the remand report said.

When Swetcha started questioning him about his promises, he began avoiding her and later “abetted” her suicide.