Corrupt MRO’s arrest sparks celebrations in Telangana's Talakondapally

HYDERABAD: When local residents danced in jubilation amidst bursting of firecrackers, one would have thought that Deepavali had arrived quite early in Talakondapally.

But the folks of this sleepy village in Rangareddy district were celebrating the arrest of a “corrupt” Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO).

As soon as the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught MRO B Nagarjuna red-handed while accepting a bribe and arrested him, the villagers gathered at the MRO office. They, in fact, started celebrating even as the ACB officials were still inside, completing the formalities of taking the MRO into custody.

When TNIE reached out to the residents to understand the reasons behind their celebrations, they made startling allegations against the tainted officer, who was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 to register 22 guntas of agricultural land — originally in the name of the complainant’s mother — in the names of the complainant, his brothers and sons.

The locals alleged that the MRO fixed a ‘rate card’ for various services and amassed wealth worth crores. They also demanded that an inquiry be ordered to find out how he amassed so much wealth.