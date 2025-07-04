E-Prix case: ACB examines IAS officer Arvind Kumar again

HYDERABAD: ACB officials on Thursday questioned senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar for over five hours in connection with the Formula E race case. This was the second time he appeared before the officials.

The ACB had recently questioned BRS working president KT Rama Rao, who is A-1 in the case, for the second time. According to sources, Arvind Kumar was questioned regarding alleged financial irregularities, based on statements provided by other accused in the case.

The investigation relates to alleged payments of Rs 54.88 crore in foreign currency to certain companies without necessary approvals to conduct a Formula E race in Hyderabad.

The ACB registered a case based on a complaint filed by the then MAUD Principal Secretary, Dana Kishore. Rama Rao, Arvind Kumar and former HMDA chief engineer BLN Reddy are named as accused in the case.