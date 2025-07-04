Telangana

HYDRAA to clear encroachments blocking nalas

During his inspection of major nalas and flood-prone areas, AV Ranganath observed that encroachments were narrowing the flow paths, exacerbating the flooding issue, particularly in Kukatpally and Jeedimetla.
HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath speaks during a press meet at Buddha Bhavan in Hyderabad.(FILE Photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan, EPS)
HYDERABAD: HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath, on Thursday, directed officials to immediately clear encroachments blocking stormwater drains and nalas.

During his inspection of major nalas and flood-prone areas, AV Ranganath observed that encroachments were narrowing the flow paths, exacerbating the flooding issue, particularly in Kukatpally and Jeedimetla. He instructed officials to conduct a drone survey of the Jeedimetla nala.

The Commissioner noted that areas including Bharatnagar, Moosapet, Balanagar, Jinkalawada, Deendayalnagar, Vinayaknagar, and Kalyan Nagar are severely impacted due to obstructed water flow.

