HYDRAA to clear encroachments blocking nalas

HYDERABAD: HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath, on Thursday, directed officials to immediately clear encroachments blocking stormwater drains and nalas.

During his inspection of major nalas and flood-prone areas, AV Ranganath observed that encroachments were narrowing the flow paths, exacerbating the flooding issue, particularly in Kukatpally and Jeedimetla. He instructed officials to conduct a drone survey of the Jeedimetla nala.

The Commissioner noted that areas including Bharatnagar, Moosapet, Balanagar, Jinkalawada, Deendayalnagar, Vinayaknagar, and Kalyan Nagar are severely impacted due to obstructed water flow.