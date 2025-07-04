Justice League | Gods dwell where women are honoured: Telangana HC CJ

Gods dwell where women are honoured: Judge

Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul of the Telangana High Court has said that true empowerment of women requires respect at home, the workplace and in society. Speaking at a felicitation organised by the High Court’s Gender Sensitisation and Internal Complaints Committee (GSICC), he referred to the saying, “where women are honoured, there the gods dwell.” Justice Paul noted the rise in women judges in Madhya Pradesh and Telangana and called for similar progress elsewhere.

He drew a parallel between preserving nature and valuing women for societal growth. Justice T Madhavi Devi, GSICC chairperson, said the committee promotes gender equality, awareness and fair treatment. Formed in June 2023, it has received two complaints, both resolved. Quoting Vivekananda, she said global welfare needs gender balance, adding that many women remain silent due to stigma.

Justice Juvvadi Sridevi praised GSICC’s role in promoting a safe workplace and highlighted digital harassment concerns post-COVID.

Counsel: Decisions predate Srilakshmi’s tenure

Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Thursday adjourned hearing on a Criminal Revision Petition filed by IAS officer Y Srilakshmi to July 10. The petition relates to the Obulapuram Mining Company (OMC) illegal mining case. The SC had remanded the matter to the HC, observing that the earlier order had not fully considered the CBI’s submissions.

Srilakshmi, an Andhra Pradesh-cadre officer, is an accused in the case involving alleged illegal mining. A CBI special court earlier dismissed her discharge plea, which was allowed by the High Court.

The CBI challenged this in the Supreme Court, which set aside the High Court order. Senior counsel K Vivek Reddy, appearing for Srilakshmi, argued that the allegations were unfounded, pointing out that her tenure as secretary began in May 2006 and key decisions predate this. He also submitted that “captive mining” was formalised only in 2015 and that the CBI had not initially named her in the FIR or first chargesheet.

Malla Reddy colleges’ plea for additional seats rejected

The Telangana High Court has dismissed appeals filed by the Malla Reddy group of colleges seeking allotment of additional seats. A bench of Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice J Sree Devi Renuka upheld an earlier decision by Justice K Lakshman rejecting the writ petitions.

Senior counsels S Niranjan Reddy and D Prakash Reddy, appearing for the colleges, argued that the state had selectively granted additional seats to other colleges and denied their clients on alleged political grounds, in violation of Article 14 of the Constitution.

Advocate General A Sudarshan Reddy, representing the state, submitted that seat allotments were made considering local demand, infrastructure and educational needs. He said institutions granted additional seats were in different areas and there was no case for expansion at Malla Reddy colleges. The bench agreed there was no illegality or arbitrariness in the decision-making process and dismissed the appeals.