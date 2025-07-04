Man bites cop, family assaults police team during routine vehicle check

HYDERABAD: In a bizarre turn of events, a man named Laxman Singh and his family members, including his brother, mother and sons, were booked for allegedly biting police personnel, assaulting them and snatching a government-issued tablet during a scuffle near Gowlidoddi on Wednesday.

According to the complaint, the incident occured when a traffic SI intercepted Laxman during a routine vehicle check. Since he was driving without a valid licence, he was brought to the police outpost.

Laxman quietly alerted his family. One of them allegedly used a spare key to take away the vehicle without informing the officers. When confronted, Laxman asked his brother to return the vehicle, but instead of a calm handover, things spiralled.

“Who are you to question me? I didn’t take the vehicle,” Laxman’s brother reportedly shouted, before grabbing the SI by the collar. As tensions escalated, the SI called for backup. Head Constable Kumar and Woman Constable Ashwini rushed in, but were met with punches, abuse and bites.

During the chaos, the family allegedly snatched a government-issued tablet from the police. Laxman’s sons also joined in the assault before the entire group fled. The SI suffered injuries to his hand in the melee.

Gachibowli police have registered a case under Sections 121(1) (voluntarily causing hurt to public servant), 303(2) (theft), 324(4) (mischief), 118(1) (grievous hurt) and 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) read with 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Three ex-employees booked for Rs 3 crore bank fraud

The AP Raja Rajeswari Mahila Co-operative Urban Bank has lodged a criminal complaint against three former employees for allegedly defrauding the bank of over Rs 3 crore by creating fictitious gold loan accounts.

Based on a complaint filed by bank director G Lakshmi, a case has been registered against the accused — Anil Maloo, A Durga and Nekunapuram Neeraja Gayatri — under Sections 316(5), 318(4), 338, 340(2) and 344 read with 61(2) of the BNS.