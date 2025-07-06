Deputy CM distributes Rs 1.05 crore to women’s groups in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, along with ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Seethakka, on Saturday distributed cheques worth Rs 1.05 crore to 151 mandal-level women’s groups that operate rental buses under the TGSRTC at a programme held at Praja Bhavan.

As part of the ‘Indira Mahila Shakti’ celebrations, the ministers also launched a book featuring poems and writings by women authors celebrating the Mahalakshmi scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy CM emphasised that the government is supporting women’s groups with the vision that they should earn profits, stabilise their families financially, and progress significantly.

He highlighted that the Congress government, upon assuming power, reinstated interest-free loans and decided to organise large-scale public distribution of interest-free loan cheques from July 10 to 16, across all Assembly constituencies in the state.

“We aim to turn one crore women into millionaires. In line with this goal, in the first year alone, Rs 21,000 crore interest-free loans were disbursed to women’s groups, and every year, not less than Rs 20,000 crore will be extended as interest-free loans,” he said.

He further informed that with the intention of turning women into entrepreneurs, the Energy department has signed agreements with women’s groups to produce solar power. “Agreements have been made to generate not less than 1,000 MW of electricity through these groups,” Vikramarka said.

During the event, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said the Mahalakshmi scheme has not only empowered women but has also revived TGSRTC. “Soon, we will reach the milestone of 200 crore women passengers availing free travel, amounting to a government subsidy of Rs 6,500 crore,” he said.

He also announced that new electric vehicles (EVs) will soon be introduced in Hyderabad.