DIETs in Telangana grapple with shortage of staff

HYDERABAD: District Institutes of Educational Training (DIETs) across the state are slowly losing relevance, with 94% of lecturer posts lying vacant. Established to train elementary-level teachers, these institutions are now crumbling due to the lack of permanent faculty.
Out of 286 sanctioned lecturer posts in the state’s 10 DIETs — located in Mahbubnagar, Vikarabad, Medak, Nizamabad, Adilabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam, Nalgonda and Neredmet (Hyderabad) — only 16 regular lecturers are in position.
The remaining 270 posts remain vacant. Most DIETs are currently being run by guest lecturers, and at times, classes are conducted without any teaching staff. In Mahbubnagar DIET, for instance, 25 out of 29 sanctioned posts are vacant. In Neredmet, all 29 posts lie vacant.
Due to poor infrastructure and faculty shortage, the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) had withdrawn affiliation from the Neredmet DIET last academic year. Although affiliation was restored this year for two units — 50 seats each in Telugu and Urdu mediums — classes continue to be run by deputed guest lecturers, often schoolteachers.
Despite a high demand for the DElEd course this year, the lack of qualified teaching staff remains a major hurdle. Across the 10 government DIETs and 59 private colleges in the state, there are 4,350 seats for the course. Of the 3,750 seats under the convener quota, 3,462 were filled in the first phase of counselling.
Kasturi Ravinder, general secretary of the State Guest Lecturers Association, said, “DIETs play a critical role in enhancing the quality of primary education and serve as nodal institutions. But the state government has failed to prioritise them. Not a single recruitment has been conducted since 2016. All 10 DIETs are currently being run by guest lecturers, who are mostly schoolteachers deputed to Hyderabad. And, the situation is no better in other districts.”
Attempts by TNIE to obtain a formal response from the Education department were unsuccessful.