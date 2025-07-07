DIETs in Telangana grapple with shortage of staff

HYDERABAD: District Institutes of Educational Training (DIETs) across the state are slowly losing relevance, with 94% of lecturer posts lying vacant. Established to train elementary-level teachers, these institutions are now crumbling due to the lack of permanent faculty.

Out of 286 sanctioned lecturer posts in the state’s 10 DIETs — located in Mahbubnagar, Vikarabad, Medak, Nizamabad, Adilabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam, Nalgonda and Neredmet (Hyderabad) — only 16 regular lecturers are in position.

The remaining 270 posts remain vacant. Most DIETs are currently being run by guest lecturers, and at times, classes are conducted without any teaching staff. In Mahbubnagar DIET, for instance, 25 out of 29 sanctioned posts are vacant. In Neredmet, all 29 posts lie vacant.

Due to poor infrastructure and faculty shortage, the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) had withdrawn affiliation from the Neredmet DIET last academic year. Although affiliation was restored this year for two units — 50 seats each in Telugu and Urdu mediums — classes continue to be run by deputed guest lecturers, often schoolteachers.