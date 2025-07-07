Fervour marks Tholi Ekadashi

NIZAMABAD/KAMAREDDY/KARIMNAGAR: Tholi Ekadashi (Shayana Ekadashi) was celebrated with religious fervour on Sunday across various Vaishnava and Lord Dattatreya temples in the state, as well as at major Shiva temples like Vemulawada and Dharmapuri.

In Nizamabad and Kamareddy, special programmes were held at Vittaleshwara and Rukmini temples, which were adorned with garlands and illuminated by special lighting. The idols of the deities were dressed in white clothes and colourful sarees. Thousands flocked to the Vemulawada and Dharmapuri temples. By evening, around 27,700 devotees had darshan of Lord Shiva and Goddess Raja Rajeshwari Devi.

Devotees accuse temple officials of favouring kin

Hundreds waited for hours at the historic Bhadrakali temple on the occasion of Tholi Ekadashi. Temple committee members reportedly bypassed the queues, taking their acquaintances directly inside the temple, angering common devotees who were made to wait for a long time.

The interference of newly appointed temple committee members allegedly caused significant disruption for the public in queue lines. The absence of assistant commissioner of the temple, V Sheshu Bharathi, further added to the confusion. Meanwhile, overzealous behaviour by the Mattewada police also drew criticism from devotees.