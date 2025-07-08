Defamation plea on CM Revanth Reddy: Telangana High Court reserves orders

Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court has reserved orders on a criminal petition filed by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, seeking quashing of proceedings initiated against him in connection with a speech he delivered during a 2024 election campaign.

The case stems from a complaint lodged by state BJP general secretary Kasam Venkateshwarulu before the Principal Special Judicial First Class Magistrate for Excise Cases at Hyderabad. The complainant alleged that Revanth Reddy stated that the BJP, if voted to power, would scrap SC, ST and BC reservations at a public meeting at Kothagudem on May 4, 2024.

Senior counsel T Niranjan Reddy, appearing for Revanth Reddy, strongly opposed the maintainability of the complaint. He argued that Venkateshwarulu lacked the authority to file the case as there was no consent or authorisation from the BJP.

Furthermore, the senior counsel asserted that the remarks made by the chief minister were part of a political speech delivered during an election campaign, and as such, fell within the ambit of freedom of speech guaranteed under Article 19 of the Constitution of India.

He maintained that political speeches, by their very nature, cannot be classified as defamatory. After hearing arguments from both sides, Justice Lakshman reserved orders on the petition.