KT Rama Rao slams Congress for targeting BRS workers, questions ‘Indiramma Rajyam’ claims

HYDERABAD: Stating that the BRS government never foisted cases against Opposition leaders, BRS working president KT Rama Rao alleged that the present Congress regime was registering cases against the pink party workers for questioning it.

“Is this called Indiramma Raajyam,” Rama Rao asked while addressing the gathering after welcoming several Congress workers and councillors from erstwhile Medak district into the BRS at Telangana Bhavan on Monday.

Those who joined the BRS were mostly the followers of Malkajgiri MLA Mynampally Hanumanth Rao.

Rama Rao said that people have never seen such a chief minister like A Revanth Reddy. “The time has come to teach a lesson to Revanth Reddy,” he said.

“Should we only praise the chief minister, without the freedom to express our opinions? Is this what Indiramma’s rule is supposed to be? If the Congress fulfils its assurances, people themselves will genuinely praise the chief minister,” Rama Rao said.

He alleged that the government failed to implement its assurances like crop loan waiver, increasing the Rythu Bharosa and social security pension amounts.

Rama Rao also dismissed the claims of the chief minister that the Congress would win 100 seats in the next Assembly elections.

“People have seen chief ministers like NTR, N Chandrababu Naidu, YS Rajasekhar Reddy, K Rosaiah and KCR. They are now opposing Revanth Reddy as CM,” he said.

Meanwhile, BRS MLA T Harish Rao said that KCR provided Rythu Bandhu assistance between two crop seasons, whereas the Congress was distributing it between elections.

He recalled that Rythu Bandhu implementation was not stopped even during Covid-19 pandemic.

Former Medak MLA Padma Devender Reddy and others were present on the occasion.