Bank employees dupe ex-UN staffer of Rs 32.5 lakh in Telangana

HYDERABAD: A case has been registered against a former employee of a private bank and four others for allegedly cheating a 46-year-old man of Rs 32.5 lakh.

According to the complainant, who quit his job with the UN in April 2023, the primary accused, Sanchita Banerjee, who was then a relationship manager with a private bank, offered to help the 46-year-old with investments after the latter was diagnosed with brain and colon cancer.

He also alleged that Sanchita’s husband, who is also a senior manager at a leading private bank, and three other bank employees were involved in the fraud, targeting vulnerable individuals like him.

In June 2023, Sanchita assured him that she would invest his money with a private firm (True North). The 5% monthly returns from the investment were supposed to help him take care of his medical and other needs. “From August to December 2023, a total of Rs 32.5 lakh was transferred by me”, the complaint read.