Bank employees dupe ex-UN staffer of Rs 32.5 lakh in Telangana

HYDERABAD: A case has been registered against a former employee of a private bank and four others for allegedly cheating a 46-year-old man of Rs 32.5 lakh.
According to the complainant, who quit his job with the UN in April 2023, the primary accused, Sanchita Banerjee, who was then a relationship manager with a private bank, offered to help the 46-year-old with investments after the latter was diagnosed with brain and colon cancer.
He also alleged that Sanchita’s husband, who is also a senior manager at a leading private bank, and three other bank employees were involved in the fraud, targeting vulnerable individuals like him.
In June 2023, Sanchita assured him that she would invest his money with a private firm (True North). The 5% monthly returns from the investment were supposed to help him take care of his medical and other needs. “From August to December 2023, a total of Rs 32.5 lakh was transferred by me”, the complaint read.
While Sanchita initially made some payments, she eventually stopped. “Despite repeated calls, reminders and in-person meetings, she has not repaid any amount since,” the complaint said.
He further claimed that Sanchita owes him Rs 55.9 lakh, including interest. “I repeatedly asked for documents or proof of the investments, but apart from mentioning the company name, she provided no evidence,” the complaint said.
Based on his complaint, police have registered a case under Sections 408, 420 of IPC.