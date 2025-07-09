Sale of 21 plots fetches Telangana government Rs 8.9 crore

HYDERABAD: High-Income Group (HIG) and Middle-Income Group (MIG) plots in the Housing Board Colony on the Nalgonda-Devarakonda road were sold out quickly at impressive rates during an auction held in Nalgonda on Tuesday. A total of 21 plots were sold.

According to a statement from Housing Board Vice-Chairman VP Gautam, the sale fetched Rs 8,97,48,600 in revenue. Over 50 buyers participated in the auction, where the board had notified 27 HIG and MIG plots for sale.

The base price was fixed at Rs 15,000 per square yard for HIG plots and 13,000 for MIG plots. One HIG plot fetched a record Rs 28,500 per square yard, while two others were auctioned at Rs 25,500 and Rs 24,000 per square yard, respectively.

In the MIG segment, a 220-square-yard plot reached Rs 23,500 per square yard — almost double the offset price. All plots were sold above their minimum price.

In total, 4,660 square yards of land was auctioned, with the average price recorded at Rs 19,069 per square yard.