Justice League | Telangana HC issues notice to SI for ‘interfering’ in land dispute

Justice T Vinod Kumar of the Telangana HC has pulled up Chintapally sub-inspector in Nalgonda district Rammurthy for his alleged interference in a dispute related to 32 acres of agricultural land owned by TV artiste Shilpa Chakravarthy and her husband, Jada Kalyan Yakaiah.

The court was hearing a writ petition filed by the couple, who claimed that despite purchasing the land through registered sale deeds in 2017, they have been subjected to harassment.

The petitioners argued that they have secured multiple court orders in their favour However, they alleged that the harassment continued with the involvement of SI and the original vendor. The couple alleged that the SI had unlawfully conducted surveys and attempted to have “settlement talks” at the police station.

Justice Vinod Kumar directed the GP to issue a notice to Rammurthy to explain his conduct before the court.