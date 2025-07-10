Justice League | Telangana HC issues notice to SI for ‘interfering’ in land dispute

Justice T Vinod Kumar of the Telangana HC has pulled up Chintapally sub-inspector in Nalgonda district Rammurthy for his alleged interference in a dispute related to 32 acres of agricultural land owned by TV artiste Shilpa Chakravarthy and her husband, Jada Kalyan Yakaiah.
The court was hearing a writ petition filed by the couple, who claimed that despite purchasing the land through registered sale deeds in 2017, they have been subjected to harassment.
The petitioners argued that they have secured multiple court orders in their favour However, they alleged that the harassment continued with the involvement of SI and the original vendor. The couple alleged that the SI had unlawfully conducted surveys and attempted to have “settlement talks” at the police station.
Justice Vinod Kumar directed the GP to issue a notice to Rammurthy to explain his conduct before the court.
Dalmia Cements urges HC to quash case against Jagan
Dalmia Cements has approached the AP HC seeking quashing of a CBI case filed against former CM Y S Jaganmohan Reddy in connection with the ongoing disproportionate assets (DA) investigation.
The CBI alleged that Jagan received Rs 95 crore in investments from Dalmia Cements as quid pro quo for granting mining leases through irregular means. .
The probe is reportedly based on a pen drive seized by the Income Tax department from Dalmia employee Jayap Basu. It allegedly contained coded emails and documents indicating concealed transactions. The CBI asserted that communications between auditor, Dalmia Group’s Puneeth Dalmia, and others used cryptic codes, such as “3500 tonnes” representing Rs 35 crore, to mask illegal fund transfers.
The high court has admitted the petition and directed the CBI to file a counter-affidavit.
‘RR collector’s affidavit on Bhoodan land is lie’
In the counter filed in the Telangana HC in connection with alleged irregularities in Bhoodan land transactions, the petitioner, Birla Mahesh, claimed that the affidavit filed by Rangareddy District Collector C Narayan Reddy was misleading and concealed key facts about survey numbers 181, 194, and 195 in Maheshwaram mandal.
The petitioner stated that, 26.30 acres of the 95 acres was allegedly purchased by bureaucrats despite the land being listed under Section 22-A of the Registration Act. He pointed out that pattadar passbooks were illegally issued in 2018, prior to the introduction of the Dharani portal
He noted that despite legal restrictions, sale deeds were executed. Mallesh urged the court to take note of these irregularities and initiate an investigation.