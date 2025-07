HYDERABAD: Stating that the government was ready to conduct a mock Assembly session at former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s Erravalli farmhouse if the latter was unable to attend the official Assembly proceedings due to health reasons, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday made it clear that he would also be present if the BRS chief so desires.

“If your health is not permitting you to attend the Assembly, let us debate in Erravalli farmhouse. I will send a delegation of ministers there. You can decide the date. If my presence is required, I will also come,” he said.

On Wednesday, irrigation minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy gave a presentation on Krishna river water sharing at Praja Bhavan in the presence of the chief minister, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and TPCC chief Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud. Several Congress legislators and other leaders also attended.

Responding to BRS working president K T Rama Rao’s invitation for a debate at the Press Club, Revanth said, “He wants to debate in clubs in the morning and pubs at night. I suggest KCR, with his experience in public life, give constructive suggestions. The government is open to receiving them. Come to the Assembly, we will convene it as per your convenience. Suggest the dates.”

He added that the Assembly, with the Speaker’s permission, can invite experts to participate.

“We will respond positively whenever a letter is sent to the Speaker requesting a session. I will ensure the House is run in a proper environment,” the chief minister said, adding that he has kept away from clubs and pubs since his student days.

Ready for discussions in Assembly, not in clubs: CM

Revanth said he had confidence in the democratic process and called for discussions to be held in the Assembly, not in clubs or on the streets. “Let us discuss with your experience. The government is ready to consider your suggestions,” he said.