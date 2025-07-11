‘Don’t speak to media’: Congress gag order to Warangal MLAs

HYDERABAD: Ruling Congress legislators from Warangal district are understood to have expressed their displeasure over being summoned by the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Disciplinary Action Committee on Thursday.

The committee, headed by MP Mallu Ravi, took up the issue involving the ongoing feud between the pro- and anti-Konda factions in Warangal, a conflict that has been simmering for some time now.

In its second round of consultations, the committee spent nearly two hours collecting statements from the MLAs, including Naini Rajender Reddy, Kadiyam Srihari, KR Nagaraju, Revuri Prakash Reddy, and MLC Baswaraju Saraiah.

Sources within the party revealed that Mallu Ravi cautioned the legislators against disclosing details of the proceedings to the media, citing directives from the party high command.

The MLAs, who claimed to be victims of Endowments Minister Konda Surekha’s husband and former MLC Konda Muralidhar Rao’s political one-upmanship, were reportedly upset that they were asked to explain themselves instead of the duo facing disciplinary scrutiny.

The tension between the Konda camp and the other Congress leaders in Warangal has been building over the past few weeks, reportedly sparked by differences in handling party affairs at the district level.

The tussle reached a flashpoint when Muralidhar Rao allegedly made unsavoury remarks against several fellow party MLAs, further deepening the rift and prompting backlash from the anti-Konda faction.

The MLAs are said to be unhappy with the disciplinary action committee for not initiating action against Murali, who they claim had crossed the party’s “Lakshman Rekha” with his derogatory remarks. They reportedly could not come to terms with the disciplinary committee summoning them instead of cracking the whip on Murali.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Mallu Ravi remarked metaphorically: “I am a doctor. I am conducting tests to identify the illness. Only after diagnosing the problem will I begin treatment. Treating without knowing the cause may kill the patient.”