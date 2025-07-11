Telangana achieves 95 per cent of Vana Mahotsavam target

HYDERABAD: The state government’s ambitious plantation drive, Vana Mahotsavam, has already achieved 95.07% of its plantation and sapling distribution target, for the year 2024–25. According to the latest government data, accessed by , as of July 2, 2025, over 19.03 lakh saplings had either been planted or distributed across the state against a target of 20.02 lakh.

The report, compiled department and district wise, reveals that while many government wings have surpassed their targets, several have significantly underperformed.

While the planting numbers are encouraging, environmentalists warn that quantity alone does not ensure ecological impact.

“The state needs to pay equal attention to the survival of saplings,” said a conservationist, adding that watering, fencing, and follow-up care are often overlooked after planting drives.

With over 1 lakh saplings still short of the target and several departments yet to catch up, officials say mid-year reviews will focus on ground verification and sustainability tracking. Departments lagging behind are expected to intensify efforts in the monsoon months, when conditions for planting are most favourable, they added.

Top Performers (Above 100%)

 Youth Advancement, Tourism & Culture – 119.11%

 Women, Children, Disabled & Senior Citizens – 110.06%

 PR&RD – 109.91% (7 lakh saplings)

 GHMC – 100%+ (50,835 saplings)

Moderate Performers (70–99%)

 HMDA – 89.07% (6.67 lakh saplings)

 Education – 80.75%

 Industries & Commerce – 72.42%

Low Performers (<50%)