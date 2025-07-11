Telangana Government to set up Central Hall on Assembly premises

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Assembly will soon have on its premises a Central Hall, on the lines of the historic structure in Delhi’s Samvidhan Sadan, the old Parliament House.

Besides establishing the Central Hall, the state government is also planning to shift the Legislative Council from the Jubilee Hall to the old Assembly building, which is currently being renovated.

The Central Hall at the old Parliament House now serves as a venue for ceremonial functions of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha as well as for the joint sessions of both Houses, which the President of India addresses at the start of each new Lok Sabha. It also serves as an informal meeting place for the Parliamentarians.

Meanwhile, the Assembly Media Advisory Committee’s first meeting was held in the Assembly Committee Hall on Thursday. IT Minister D Sridhar Babu, Assembly Speaker G Prasad Kumar, Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy and committee chairman Ireddy Srinivas Reddy were present on the occasion.

During the meeting, Speaker Prasad Kumar appealed to everyone, including mediapersons, to cooperate in the smooth conduct of the Assembly sessions.