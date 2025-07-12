Telangana students protest delay in polytechnic seat allotment

HYDERABAD: With the delay in the Phase 1 Polytechnic seat allotment, several aspirants and student organisations staged a dharna in front of the Telangana State Board of Technical Education & Training (SBTET), urging authorities to immediately release the seat allotment notification.

Students pointed out that 21,316 candidates had attended the certificate verification process, and 12,691 had exercised web options for seat and institution preferences during the web counselling held from 26 June to 1 July. According to the official schedule, seat allotment was to be completed by 4 July, with fee payment and self-reporting through the website set between 4 and 6 July. However, the seat allotment notification is yet to be released.

Protesting students said the delay was causing panic, as they had expected seat confirmations by 4 July, which have still not materialised. They also questioned the reasons behind the alleged data loss of exam records belonging to meritorious students, stating that those responsible should be held accountable.

“The future of thousands of students is at stake,” said one protester. “The authorities must act swiftly to release the notification and ensure transparency in the process.”