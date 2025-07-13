Congress, BJP lack commitment to BC quota: BRS leader Dasoju Sravan

HYDERABAD: BRS MLC Dasoju Sravan on Saturday alleged that both the Bharatiya Janata Party and the ruling Congress lacked a genuine commitment towards empowering backward classes by providing reservations, proportionate to their population, in local bodies.

He alleged that the BJP deliberately delayed conducting a caste census, despite its promise during the 2019 elections and on several occasions later. Referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement in a recent interview with TNIE that Telangana conducted only a caste survey while the Centre is taking up a proper census, Sravan wondered why the BJP government waited till 2025 to begin what it promised in 2019 and why it has allowed the BC reservation enhancement bill to gather dust at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

“What efforts have the government of India and the MPs belonging to the BJP and the Congress made to persuade the President of India to give her assent to the bills sent by the Telangana government?” he asked.

He said that the state government, with the support of all parties, including the BRS, and civil society, passed the bills increasing reservations for BCs in local bodies and sent it to the President of India through the Governor under Article 200 of the Constitution of India.

“This was done in the first week of May and there was no collective or serious effort from Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s government to persuade the President to give her assent to the bills.

The chief minister simply enacted some street drama at Jantar Mantar, which was not even attended by Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Rahul Gandhi,” the BRS MLC alleged.