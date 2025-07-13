Congress outmanoeuvres rivals with BC ordinance decision

HYDERABAD: The state government’s decision to take the ordinance route to implement 42% reservations for Backward Classes (BCs) in local bodies instead of waiting for the BJP-led Union government to clear the state’s Bill is being seen by analysts as a calculated political shot devised by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, with some even calling it a “masterstroke”.
By circumventing legislative processes, the move has not only outmanoeuvred the BJP and BRS but also redrawn the contours of caste-based electoral politics in the state, insist analysts.
The ordinance, which amends the Panchayat Raj Act, signals more than just administrative urgency; it’s a tactical move aimed at catching rivals off-guard. By doing so ahead of local body polls, the Congress is attempting to project itself as the only party willing to act decisively on social justice, while forcing the opposition into reactive mode.
The BJP, after initially welcoming the ordinance, has begun hedging its support, raising doubts over its legal sustainability. It also accused the Congress of using BC welfare as a pre-election stunt, pointing out the party’s failure to conduct a caste census during its decades-long rule at the Centre.
On its part, the BRS has largely remained quiet, choosing instead to highlight procedural inconsistencies by questioning why an ordinance was needed when a Bill on the same issue was already pending with the Union government.
Political observers believe that this silence from the BRS may not be accidental.
The ordinance comes as a reminder of the reduced BC quota during the BRS’s own tenure, and the current move puts the party in a tight spot, especially as Congress leaders credit the new policy to Rahul Gandhi’s promise to align reservations with population data.
The party’s ‘Kamareddy Declaration’, which pledged enhanced BC representation in both governance and party structure, has now materialised into a legally binding order, creating pressure on other parties to match or counter the commitment.
With the Governor yet to clear the ordinance, speculation is rife. If it is approved, the Congress will secure a major win. If rejected or legally challenged, the party appears ready to use that setback as ammunition against the BJP and BRS, accusing them of obstructing BC welfare.
Sources suggest that if the ordinance route fails, the Congress may instead directly implement 42% BC representation in its ticket allocation for upcoming local polls, daring rivals to do the same. Party insiders say this contingency plan is already in motion.
The strategy has one goal: To claim ownership of the BC reservation agenda.
The party is also leveraging welfare schemes such as distribution of high-quality PDS rice, Indiramma housing, SHG loans, free bus rides for women, and ration card distribution to consolidate ground-level support, but insiders admit the BC reservation move is being treated as the cornerstone of its pre-poll campaign.
The Congress’s effort to rally support from influential BC leaders received a boost when BJP Rajya Sabha member and BC Welfare Association president R Krishnaiah met Revanth and praised the ordinance.
This public gesture has put the BJP in an awkward position. Krishnaiah has long been a vociferous champion of the BC cause and the optics of him aligning with the Congress on the issue have left the saffron party uncomfortable.
In contrast, BRS MLC K Kavitha’s decision to welcome the ordinance while claiming it resulted from protests by her party has created unease within BRS ranks. Critics within her own party are questioning the leadership’s inconsistent stance, especially after a decade in power when BC quotas in local bodies were reduced.
With local body elections looming, the Congress is framing the debate around BC representation, casting itself as the only party willing to act and daring its rivals to follow suit.
Whether this strategy translates into electoral advantage will depend on how the legal and political pieces align in the weeks ahead. But for now, the party has managed to dictate the terms of the political conversation.