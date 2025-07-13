If Rahul Gandhi were PM, we would have achieved 42 per cent BC quota: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Emphasising Congress’s commitment to social justice, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy noted that if Rahul Gandhi were the prime minister, instead of Narendra Modi, he would have ensured constitutional protection to the bills related to enhancement of BC reservations to 42% within 48 hours. He made it clear that he would do anything to achieve 42% BC reservations in education, employment and politics.

“The Opposition doesn’t have a moral right to question me on this. Nobody can question my commitment,” he asserted.

He made these remarks while interacting with members of BC rights groups and leaders from the Congress at his residence on Saturday. He said that his government would appoint top advocates from the national capital if the government decision to provide 42% reservations to BCs in local body elections comes under judicial scrutiny. He suggested that the BC leaders declare social boycott of those who move court or engage in such activity to thwart BC reservations.

Revanth said that the BJP leaders holding the ranks of Union ministers should prove their sincerity by exerting pressure on the prime minister to include the bills pertaining to enhancement of BC reservations in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution.

Stating that the existing Telangana Panchayat Raj Act brought by the BRS government is proving to be an impediment to providing 42% reservations to BCs in local body elections, he said that BC leaders Gangula Kamalakar, Srinivas Goud, and Srinivas Yadav were ministers when the bill was introduced. He added that former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is using these leaders to criticise the government over the decision to bring ordinance to amend the Panchayat Raj Act.

Further, he appealed to the BC leaders to stand by him to achieve reservations for BCs. He said that the 2029 elections should be held on the basis of BC reservations. Revanth Reddy also said that the state government will make a PowerPoint presentation to all the MPs of INDIA alliance on the issue.