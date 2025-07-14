20 per cent less rain this monsoon till now in Telangana

HYDERABAD: In contrast to the earlier prediction of the IMD that the state would experience excess rainfall, the rainfall has been on the lower side in the state since the beginning of the Southwest monsoon season this year.

Although the southwest monsoon had entered the state in the last week of May, almost two weeks ahead of the expected date, the rainfall in the state has been less than expected and predicted.

As per the Telangana Development Planning Society report, the state has recorded a cumulative rainfall of 175 mm against the normal rainfall of 219.3 mm, with a deviation of -20% between June 1 and July 13.

It is to be noted that the rainfall deviation last year in the month of June was 34% and July was 10%, against the deviation of 20% in both June and July this year, resulting in deficient rainfall across the state.

As many as 20 districts recorded deficient rainfall, with 322 mandals recording deficient rain, 232 mandals with normal rainfall, 29 mandals with excess rain and only five mandals recorded large excess rainfall since June 1.

Adilabad district recorded the highest cumulative rainfall of 382.7 mm with 24 rainy days, whereas Kumaram Bheem had 25 rainy days, the highest in the state.

Medchal-Malkajgiri was the most rainfall deficient district in the state with an actual rainfall of merely 74 mm against normal rainfall of 173.4 mm with a -57% deviation.

Hyderabad stood as the second most rain deficient district with 83.6 mm of rainfall against the normal of 174 mm, with a 52% deviation.

Both Medchal-Malkajgiri and Hyderabad have had seven rainy days in the season, the lowest in the state in this monsoon season.

The long range forecast by the IMD has predicted that the state will experience normal and above normal rainfall in July.

However, more rains are likely to be experienced in the last week of July.