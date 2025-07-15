18-year-old held for murdering cab driver in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Chandrayangutta police cracked a murder case involving the killing of a 24-year-old cab driver, who was found dead on July 11, and arrested an 18-year-old youth.

According to police, Aziz and the accused were childhood acquaintances from the same locality, Hafeez Baba Nagar. Over time, Aziz allegedly introduced the accused to the illegal sale of ganja. The accused, citing financial difficulties, agreed to assist in exchange for money. However, their association turned abusive, with Aziz allegedly assaulting and threatening the accused frequently, including threatening to implicate him in a ganja case.

Unable to bear the harassment, the accused reportedly decided to eliminate Aziz. A few days prior to the murder, he purchased a knife with a friend and concealed it. On the night of July 11, he lured Aziz to an isolated spot behind Zepto Store on Balapur 100 Feet Road under the pretext of showing hidden gold. There, he first struck Aziz with a stone and then fatally stabbed him multiple times.

Following the murder, the accused returned home, hid the weapon and his blood-stained clothes, cleaned himself, and left for his father’s house in Mallapur to avoid suspicion.

Acting swiftly, the police, under the supervision of Addl. DCP (South East Zone) K Sreekanth, and his team, successfully apprehended the accused.