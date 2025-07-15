Class five girl allegedly dies by suicide in Telangana

YADARI-BHUVANAGIRI: A fifth-grade student, Sandhya, from a BC Girls Gurukul school in Toopranpet, Choutuppal mandal, in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district allegedly died by suicide on Sunday night by jumping from the fourth floor of her hostel building. The girl had been brought back to the hostel by her parents on Sunday afternoon.

According to the police, preliminary findings indicate that she was distressed about being forced to stay in the hostel. The hostel principal stated that Sandhya had joined the school on June 21 and was on “homesick” holidays from July 7. She returned to the hostel on Sunday.

Class 9 girl hospitalised after alleged suicide attempt

In another incident, a ninth-grade student, Madhu Likitha, attempted suicide by jumping from the top of the hostel building at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Naspur, Mancherial district.

According to sources, she had expressed her reluctance to stay in the hostel. Despite her unwillingness, her parents asked her to continue in the hostel for two years. Unable to cope with the stress, she jumped from the hostel building and sustained serious injuries.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)