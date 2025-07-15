CM Revanth Reddy says local body polls soon, calls on Congress workers to send ‘BRS into oblivion’

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday announced that local body elections will be held soon in the state and urged Congress workers to be prepared. Launching a sharp attack on the BRS by likening its activists to “ganja plants”, he said, “Not even one ganja plant should be allowed to grow. If the Congress cadre decides, they can send BRS into political oblivion, especially in the (erstwhile) Nalgonda district.”

Speaking at a public meeting in Thungathurthi, Suryapet district, after launching the distribution of new ration cards, Revanth said Telangana is the first state to conduct a caste survey and reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring 42% reservations for BCs in the upcoming local body elections.

Projecting a long-term vision, Revanth said the Congress would remain in power till 2034. “From 1994–2004, the TDP ruled, followed by Congress till 2014 in undivided Andhra Pradesh. The BRS then ruled Telangana from 2014–2023. Now, the Congress will be in power from 2023 to 2034. By 2035, we aim to make Telangana a one trillion-dollar economy capable of competing globally,” he declared.

BRS opened belt shops, not ration stores: CM

Taking a swipe at Suryapet MLA G Jagadish Reddy of the BRS, he said, “A person who is just three feet tall is claiming he will stop me in Thungathurthi. It’s not as easy to bring Godavari water here as pouring soda into a glass. The BRS failed to complete pending projects in Nalgonda and bring Godavari water.”

He stated that the Congress government would provide Godavari water to Thungathurthi through the Devadula Project, Package-6.

Criticising the BRS over the Kaleshwaram project, Revanth said, “That project has collapsed. Compare it with projects built by previous Congress governments. Are you (BRS leaders) ready for a debate at Nagarjunasagar or Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla? There’s nothing wrong in saying someone should be hanged for the Kaleshwaram scam. KCR looted `1 lakh crore in its name.”